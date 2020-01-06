Gym centre baits fitness wannabes with 'cash'...

While the newspaper insert does make a case for uniqueness, we got in touch with Flexspot to understand how the print advertisement was conceived. Rehan M, partner, Flexspot, says, “We were actually having lunch and we realised that there was a 10 rupee note lying on the floor. That caught our attention and we wondered if we could use this as a concept. We went with the two thousand rupee note because of its unique colour and appeal.”