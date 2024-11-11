H for handwashing: Pygmy hippo Moo Deng spreads Lifebuoy’s message

A new internet sensation, Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo, is winning over hearts worldwide with her adorable antics. Born at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Si Racha, Thailand, her name means “bouncy pork” in Thai.

Millions of people watch Moo Deng’s cute antics on social media, especially on TikTok, where she has amassed a huge fan base from the day she was born. The little hippo’s appeal has not only boosted the zoo’s visitor numbers but has also made her a prominent viral figure in the world of digital pets.

Moo Deng’s fame quickly rose after the zoo began posting videos of her on social media. Plush toys and branded apparel are just two examples of the many products that have been inspired by Moo Deng, who is known for her work as an animal ambassador.

A guest spot on popular international show Saturday Night Live and brand deals with major brands like Sephora, which has featured her image in promotions, highlight her growing reach.

Now, Moo Deng’s influence has extended into the world of health and personal care with a recent collaboration with Lifebuoy Global. Creative agencies MullenLowe Singapore and MullenLowe Lintas Group conceptualised this campaign.

The campaign has Moo Deng escaping her traditional “H for hippo” position in the alphabet book in a playful twist. Rather, she stresses the need of “H for handwashing,” a habit she believes is far more valuable for the humans she sees on a daily basis.

In the spot, the baby hippo humorously expresses her aspirations to do more than representing the letter ‘H’ in the alphabet book, encouraging humans to embrace “H for handwashing”—a vital hygiene habit, especially for children.

An innovative digital character called AI-Teacher Hippo from Lifebuoy can be interacted with by a QR code. This character employs AI to teach children the importance of washing their hands through various activities, games, and songs. Blending entertainment and education seamlessly, this interactive, AI-driven strategy seeks to teach young people throughout the globe the importance of washing their hands.

The AI-Teacher Hippo is the latest addition to Lifebuoy’s H for Handwashing campaign, which began in 2020 and has reshaped hand hygiene education globally. Lifebuoy’s movement, focussed on integrating hygiene into school curricula, has partnered with parents, educational institutions, governments, NGOs, and influencers—including Moo Deng—to make handwashing an ingrained habit.

Sarvesh Raikar, president (creative), Lowe Lintas, shares that the concept for the H for Handwashing campaign originated back in 2020 since the team always celebrated Global Handwashing Day, emphasising the importance of hand hygiene.

This time, the brand and the agency aimed to amplify the message and make it resonate. The idea evolved organically from observing that ‘H’ has traditionally stood for ‘hippo’ in children’s ABCs.

“We thought, why not have it stand for ‘handwashing’ instead? Moo Deng, the hippo character, became an ideal choice for this new narrative, helping us communicate this important message to a wider audience,” he says.

In a twist on traditional hygiene messaging, the ad shifts away from its usual science-driven approach, embracing instead a more pop-cultural and character-focussed narrative.

Speaking about the shift in Lifebuoy’s approach and the creative process that drove this change, Raikar says that hygiene messaging can often feel repetitive, which can lead to fatigue or lack of engagement.

“This shift [bringing Moo Deng] allowed us to deliver the hygiene message in a way that resonates with today’s audience—especially younger viewers—without changing the core message,” he adds.

As per Raikar, unlike human influencers, Moo Deng represents a unique category of character-based influencers, which he believes brings advantages in an increasingly crowded digital influencer landscape.

"The unexpected nature of using a character like Moo Deng helps break through the usual ‘influencer formula’ that has become somewhat routine," he states.

The hippo’s universal appeal resonates broadly, allowing the campaign to reach diverse audiences, from children to educators and policymakers. “Moo Deng isn’t just talking to children; she’s advocating for a fundamental behaviour change across age groups and communities,” Raikar notes.

Launching on YouTube, the campaign will adapt to each local market, with platforms like TikTok in Indonesia driving further engagement. “Local adaptations will include market-specific interventions to make the message resonate,” Raikar says.

Looking forward, Raikar sees partnerships like this one shaping the future of creative campaigns by redefining the concept of an influencer. He believes that this campaign sets a new precedent for casting influencers or celebrities.

“It shows that an ‘influencer’ doesn’t always have to be a person. Leveraging cultural relevance and character-based storytelling allows us to address global issues in impactful ways,” he conveys, pointing to the campaign as an example of how creativity can resonate across different regions and cultures.