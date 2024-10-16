How Lowe Lintas reimagined ‘Diwali mela’ with Farida Jalal for Google

Tech brands, festivals, and discounts are a tale as old as time. But Google India's latest Diwali advertisement, created by Lowe Lintas, is more of a storyteller than a click-to-action. The two-minute-long commercial features veteran Bollywood actor Farida Jalal in the role of a grandmother, alongside her on-screen granddaughter, as they navigate what appears to be a virtual Google Shopping Mela (carnival).

The advertisement's narrative centres around a search for a 'jutti' (traditional Indian footwear) that the grandmother character wore in her youth. As the pair explore the digital carnival, the ad subtly showcases various Google features, including Circle to Search, Google Pay, and price filters. The commercial also features Google Pixel phones, with a specific mention of a Pixel 9 Fold Pro.

According to Vasudha Misra, regional creative officer at Lowe Lintas, the concept originated from Google's desire to focus on Diwali shopping while highlighting the emotional connections associated with the festival.

"Diwali is when we often go home or connect with family, and shopping is very much tied to that. So, the brief was to do something around shopping but also capture this human truth that embodies the essence of Diwali. We wanted to create something that resonated with people on multiple levels—the joy of shopping, the warmth of family connections, and the festive spirit of Diwali."

She elaborates on the setting choice, stating that a mela (fair) was selected because it embodies the spirit of Diwali and resonates with all generations. "The mela also represented the magical abundance of Google Shopping, where you can find anything, just like the joy of a real-life mela."

Mishra describes the decision to weave the story around a 'jutti' as intuitive. "It felt like an object both a grandmother and granddaughter could share a connection over," she says. "Plus, it had a nice ring to it—'jutti' sounds cute and warm, like Diwali. So, it just intuitively felt right for the story. We wanted an item that could bridge generations and evoke a sense of nostalgia while still being relevant today."

Farida Jalal's ability to embody the warmth and approachability associated with a grandmother figure led to her casting. "We felt she truly embodied the warmth and vibe of a grandmother," Misra elaborates. "She has that energy and spunk that makes her approachable and fun, not just someone you respect from a distance. Her chemistry with the granddaughter felt natural and playful, which really helped bring out the essence of their relationship."

Regarding the integration of Google's features, Misra likens it to a natural part of a consumer's journey, referencing the popular SRK dialogue from his film “Om Shanti Om”: Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho … to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai…

"That's essentially what the Google ecosystem represents in a consumer's journey. When you need something, Google's products and services naturally come together to make it happen for you. Google Maps, Search, and Google Pay are just a few examples. The features weren't difficult to integrate because they are already part of the consumer's everyday life."

The longer format of the advertisement was a deliberate choice, with Misra noting, "The story needed that time to breathe, for the audience to feel the warmth, the search, and the journey without it feeling rushed or forced. We do have shorter versions of the ad, which are performing well. But in terms of the longer film, there wasn't much convincing needed. From the beginning, everyone shared the same vision."

The musical score, featuring folk elements and vocals by Indian playback singer Mame Khan, was developed to complement the narrative and maintain energy throughout the extended format.

The reception of the advertisement, according to Misra, has been positive in its early stages, though she notes it is still too soon to draw definitive conclusions. "It's still early days, but from what we've heard so far, the reactions have been very positive. People are loving it. We'll keep an eye on how the campaign progresses," she states.

This approach to festive advertising represents a departure from more traditional, sales-focused campaigns often seen during Diwali. By blending nostalgia, technology, and cultural touchstones, Google and Lowe Lintas have created a narrative that aims to connect with viewers on an emotional level while subtly showcasing the brand's products and services.

The advertisement's effectiveness in achieving its goals and its impact on Google's brand perception and sales during the Diwali season remain to be seen. As the campaign progresses, it will likely be subject to further analysis by marketing professionals and consumers alike.