Haier salutes women with ‘Perform Big, Silently’ campaign

It features a series showcasing women achievers who ‘silently perform big’, drawing a connection to Haier washing machines' silent performance.
Haier Appliances India, a global home appliances company, has announced its unique campaign, Perform Big Silently featuring powerful women achievers of India. It is an extension to its Silent Performers campaign that acknowledges the determination and efforts of Indian women achievers who continue to perform big but silently in their respective fields and make India proud with their achievements.
The campaign showcases their unassuming yet powerful presence, in parallel with Haier washing machines powered by the direct motion motor.
The series gives a peek at the stories of outstanding women achievers, leaders, CXOs and entrepreneurs. It features Shivaani D Mallik, marketing director at Da Milano, Sudeshna Banerjee, director of Natwest Group, Sharan Khanna from YogaPreneur, Tanu Ganguly, founder of Mishry Reviews and Neha Saida Mehta, CEO & Founder at Amaltaas.
Priyanka Sethi, head of marketing, Haier Appliances India, said, “Our latest campaign is a tribute to the countless women who have made remarkable contributions in their respective fields, often without the recognition they deserve. In line with Haier’s commitment to delivering product excellence, we are celebrating these powerful stories, drawing inspiration from them and saluting these extraordinary women.”
The brand salutes and celebrates their excellence, performance and strength that acts as an inspiration to live better and bigger, not just louder.
This is the third series launched by Haier under the larger campaign theme of Silent Performers, first introduced by the brand in 2019 with India's ace sportswomen- Dipa Karmakar, Hima Das and Simranjit Kaur.