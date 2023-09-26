Haldiram's launches its first TVC “Dhina Dhin Dha” for its restaurant chain

For decades, Haldiram's has been synonymous with the flavors of India, offering an array of savories, sweets and snacks that have now become a part of every Indian household. The brand's unwavering commitment to quality and taste has earned it a special place in the hearts of consumers worldwide with more than 250 restaurants worldwide, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and New Delhi. Now, Haldiram's takes another step forward in its journey, capturing the essence of the joy and delight that its food brings through its very first restaurant television commercial.