Haldiram's launches its first TVC “Dhina Dhin Dha” for its restaurant chain

Haldiram's, announces the launch of its inaugural restaurant television commercial, "Dhina Dhin Dha". This landmark moment marks the brand's evolution into not just a leading giant in the packaged food and snacks segment but also as a cherished family & casual dining restaurant where moments of togetherness and happiness are celebrated.
For decades, Haldiram's has been synonymous with the flavors of India, offering an array of savories, sweets and snacks that have now become a part of every Indian household. The brand's unwavering commitment to quality and taste has earned it a special place in the hearts of consumers worldwide with more than 250 restaurants worldwide, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and New Delhi. Now, Haldiram's takes another step forward in its journey, capturing the essence of the joy and delight that its food brings through its very first restaurant television commercial.
"Dhina Dhin Dha", the name of the TVC, perfectly encapsulates the emotion that people experience when savoring Haldiram's scrumptious delights. It is the feeling of happiness that fills the air when friends and family come together, sharing stories and laughter over a meal. This campaign seeks to celebrate those moments when food becomes not just nourishment but a source of happiness and connection.
Speaking about the launch, Neeraj Agrawal, director at Haldiram's, expressed their excitement, saying, "At Haldiram's, we have always believed in creating moments of happiness through our culinary creations. 'Dhina Dhin Dha' is a celebration of those moments, of the joy that our food brings to millions of households across the globe. With this television commercial, we aim to showcase not just our products but also the heartwarming experiences that our customers share with their loved ones over a meal".
The TVC features heart-warming scenes of families and friends coming together to enjoy Haldiram's delectable dishes, all set to a soulful and catchy jingle that embodies the spirit of "Dhina Dhin Dha". From the first bite of their world-famous chole bhature to the last scoop of their delightful rasmalai, the commercial beautifully captures the journey of flavors and emotions that Haldiram's has been a part of for generations.
Haldiram's has become a household name, not just because of its exceptional culinary offerings but also because it has evolved into a place where families and friends create cherished wholesome memories together. The brand's commitment to quality and authenticity has always been resolute, making it the go-to choice for snacks and meals.
"Dhina Dhin Dha" is not just a television commercial; it is an invitation to experience the magic of Haldiram's and relish the moments of joy that its food brings. Join us in celebrating this milestone as the brand continues to bring smiles to millions of faces, one delicious bite at a time!