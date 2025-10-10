Haldiram’s launches new campaign celebrating Diwali traditions

Haldiram’s has unveiled its new Diwali campaign, 'Aap Diwali manate hai, Hum Diwali banate hain!', celebrating the spirit of togetherness with an extensive festive sweets and gifting collection. The campaign highlights Haldiram’s blend of tradition and innovation, featuring a range of premium offerings that bring festive flavors to homes across India.

The festive line includes Stuffed Dates, Exotic Baklava, Khajoor Anjeer Bites, Premium Mithai, Dry Fruit Delights, and the Majestic Gourmet Collection, among others. Each product reflects Haldiram’s dedication to preserving traditional Indian craftsmanship while appealing to evolving modern tastes.

Adding to the celebratory spirit, Haldiram’s outlets nationwide have been adorned with festive décor, inviting customers to experience the warmth and joy of the season while selecting sweets and hampers for their loved ones.

Kailash Agrawal, president – retail QSR, Haldiram’s, said: “With Diwali 2025 just around the corner, it’s time to celebrate the joy of togetherness, sharing sweets, and creating cherished memories with our loved ones. At Haldiram’s, we’re proud to have been part of countless Diwali celebrations over the years — whether through our premium gifting solutions, traditional mithai, or our modern festive collections featuring contemporary flavors and thoughtfully curated ingredients. This year, as part of our annual tradition, we’ve introduced an exclusive range of festive sweets and gift boxes that blend heritage with indulgence.”

The campaign reinforces Haldiram’s long-standing connection with Indian festivities, positioning the brand as an integral part of Diwali celebrations for generations.