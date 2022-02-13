Hamara Bajaj: From an industrialist's surname to an iconic tagline

But amidst all this they did not want to forget their roots, the task was to continue to build on the national pride of Bajaj; adding a flavor which made it relevant for youngsters. Based on this launch pad of need, R. Balki and I began discussing with the team on what could be done. In the discussion, the thought that surfaced was “however much we might have changed and bought new bikes etc. ... the core of our heart remains the same”. This was true for Bajaj too. They might have come up with a new age, cutting-edge technology. They might have introduced new bikes and they also had a leader in Rajeev Bajaj, but their heart remained the same. We anchored onto this insight and then, we began picking up real life cues that resonated with our insight. And we observed that the young might wear a Michael Jackson tee, listen to pop music and converse in English but when they visit their grandmother, they touch her feet. You may ride a suave of bike and may have studied abroad yet, when you see an idol of God you stop and pay your respect. This observation reflected both; the change and the unchangeable Indianness.