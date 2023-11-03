Harbhajan Singh and Jatin Sapru partner with Zupee for 'Extra Winnings' campaign, adding thrill to cricket season

The campaign features four digital films in which the two cricket experts can be seen engaging in fun & witty banter around exciting elements of Cricket and Ludo.
As the cricket fever grips the nation, coinciding with India's advancement to the semi-finals, Zupee, one of India’s leading online skill-based gaming platforms unveiled its latest digital campaign, ‘Extra Winnings’ featuring cricket legend Harbhajan Singh and charismatic sports presenter Jatin Sapru.
This campaign features four digital films in which the two cricket experts can be seen engaging in fun & witty banter around exciting elements of Cricket and Ludo. Here Harbhajan and Jatin challenge each other to Ludo battles during match breaks, demonstrating how you can make the most of the time between innings by winning on Zupee. With the creative theme "Inning ke beech winnings," the campaign emphasizes the thrill of winning should never stop, even during breaks.
In another video, "Sixer lagane ka Mazaa," celebrates the joy of hitting sixers in both cricket and Zupee Ludo, and more such relatable scenarios playfully show how they can lead to 'Extra Winnings' on Zupee.
Akanksha Dhamija, chief operating officer, Zupee says, “The ongoing excitement around the World Cup gives us a great opportunity to connect with millions of passionate cricket fans who are also gaming enthusiasts. Zupee's 'Extra Winnings' campaign perfectly blends the thrill of cricket with the joy of gaming, for instance, the thrill of getting a ‘6’ shares a special significance in both cricket and Ludo. Additionally, Jatin Sapru and Harbhajan Singh flawlessly embody the campaign's essence with their delightful chemistry. Their playful energy is sure to entertain and create a relatable connection with our audience."
Harbhajan Singh expressed his enthusiasm, stating "Agar cricket mera pyaar hai, to ludo mera yaar hai! ”. He further adds “I've always cherished the love for sports and gaming. Collaborating with Zupee for the 'Extra Winnings' Campaign feels like merging two loves into one. This campaign not only celebrates cricket, but also the love for gaming. Just as every ball bowled and boundary struck requires its unique strategy, skill, and excitement, so does every move in Zupee Ludo.”
Zupee's ‘Extra Winnings’ campaign will run across key digital media platforms covering the cricketing action, ensuring that cricket enthusiasts and gamers everywhere have the opportunity to indulge in the fun and exciting world of skill based gaming.