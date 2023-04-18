Harbhajan Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal bat for makeO Toothsi’s expertise in Instagram Reel spots

They join Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as ambassadors of the teeth alignment brand.
Using the trope of ‘let the experts do what they are good at’ are cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal for makeO Toothsi, a teeth alignment brand.
This is not the first time the brand has joined hands with cricketers. It counts Virat Kohli and his wife actress Anushka Sharma as brand ambassadors. The two along with Naresh Gosain (famously known as Swiggy Uncle) have appeared in a recent campaign.
It was also the ‘Great Simles Partner’ for Gujarat Titans at IPL 2022 and collaborated with Ranveer Singh for the movie ‘83’ (based on India’s 1983 World Cup win too).