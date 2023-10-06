Hardik Pandya bats for sweat in Gatorade’s new spot

Publicis-owned Leo Burnett has made this ad.
Sweat does not have many fans, but athletes may disagree for they know its value. Take cricketer Hardik Pandya for instance who believes 'Sweat Makes You Shine' in PepsiCo-owned Gatorade’s new TVC, a first in a decade claims the energy drink.
The 40-second ad is a montage of mini fitness tropes such as a dripping sweat drop, athlete sprinting across the field, slow-motion shot of catching a ball, and the classic six-hitting shot pose.
Hardik Pandya became the first cricketer to endorse Gatorade after he became its face in September 2023.
Ankit Agarwal, associate director, Energy & Hydration, PepsiCo India, said, “Backed by GSSI (Gatorade Sports Science Institute), Gatorade has consistently been at the forefront of hydration, delivering athletes and people with active lifestyles the essential means to enhance their performance through consistent replenishment. With our latest campaign, we hope to inspire professional athletes or anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle to keep pushing the limits and stay hydrated in their fitness journey with Gatorade."
"As an athlete, there is no shortcut to success - it takes dedication, hard work and discipline to outshine. Our campaign spotlights Gatorade as the perfect partner to help you keep pushing your limits in this journey to success. And who better than Hardik Pandya one of the most successful and iconic sports personalities to bring home this message," said Raj Deepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett.
The new campaign will be amplified through a 360-degree campaign across television, digital, outdoor, and social media. Gatorade is available in three variants - Blue Bolt, Orange, and Lemon at 250 ml costing Rs 20 and 500 ml for Rs 50 - both in traditional and modern stores and through leading e commerce sites/ apps.