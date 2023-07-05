Havas acquires Mumbai-based digital marketing agency PivotRoots

"I'm delighted to welcome Shibu and the PivotRoots team to the Havas Family”, said, Rana Barua, CEO, Havas India. He further added, “This acquisition comes at an extremely interesting time for Havas India, which has undergone a complete transformation in recent years and has seen unprecedented growth and success. The addition of PivotRoots and their capabilities, advanced analytics and technology, and a new perspective on creativity and innovation distinguishes Havas Media India in the industry in meeting the evolving needs of its clients and succeeding in an increasingly competitive and extremely dynamic market.”