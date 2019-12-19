Havas Group acquires experiential agency Shobiz

The Shobiz portfolio has over 142 recurring clients.
Havas Group today announced its third acquisition in India in 2019 – Shobiz – an experiential agency. Founded in 1982, Shobiz is regarded as a pioneer in the experiential space and employs over 300 professionals across its five offices in India.
Headquartered in Mumbai, Shobiz is a multi-disciplinary experiential communications agency, offering an integrated service spectrum from concept to commissioning and final reporting. The agency’s strengths include strategic planning, communication & content design, creative, graphic and architectural design, audience acquisition, production and logistics. The Shobiz portfolio has over 142 recurring clients.
While Sameer Tobaccowala, CEO, Shobiz will continue to oversee the business along with Vishnu Mohan Chairman and CEO, Havas Group India & South East Asia, the daily operations will be led by Tejpal Singh Patpatia COO Shobiz, who will report into Rana Barua, CEO Havas Group India, leading to seamless integration for both the entities.
With the acquisition of Shobiz, Havas Group completes its third acquisition in India within a span of just one year, demonstrating the Group’s commitment and intent to expand its scale and expertise in India with a focus on exponential growth, new business momentum, and leading future-ready teams in the Indian market.
In May this year, Havas Group acquired Think Design, the leader in user experience consultancy and design in India, followed by the acquisition of Langoor a full-service digital agency led and driven by creative technologists in September this year.
Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO Havas Group comments: “India has increasingly become a priority for Havas, and even more so over the past 12 months. With the acquisition of Shobiz we have delivered on our ambitious growth plan to triple our footprint in India. Shobiz’s talented teams are renowned for their solid track record and their excellence in the planning and flawless execution of complex events. After strengthening our local digital and service design capabilities with the acquisitions of Think Design and Langoor, we can now significantly boost our activation and experiential offer on the rapidly growing events market in India. Shobiz is a precious addition to Havas and I welcome them warmly.”
Vishnu Mohan, chairman and CEO, Havas Group India & South East Asia adds, “Experiential marketing is a critical component of an integrated approach to brand building as consumers are demanding personalized and meaningful interactions across all touchpoints. The acquisition of Shobiz will further strengthen the breadth of our multi-disciplinary Village model of working and bring on board a different kind of creative skills set. Shobiz’s transformation from a leading production house to be one of the country’s leading experiential communications agency is impressive and I am delighted to welcome Sameer and his entire team to the Havas family.”
Rana Barua CEO Havas Group India says “ Shobiz’s acquisition adds an enviable strength to Havas Group with its forte in the experiential space. Shobiz’s thirst for innovation, impact and results, adds tremendous value to our existing offerings as a Group, and seamlessly fits in with Havas Group’s multi-faceted, integrated, client centric “Village” style of working, giving us a distinctive advantage and making it a much stronger force to reckon with.”
“Crafting unforgettable brand experiences has the power to engage consumers in ways not seen before. Havas Group’s integrated approach to brand building coupled with their entrepreneurial spirit resonated with us. We are confident that this collaboration will unlock unprecedented growth opportunities for us and forge stronger consumer connections that foster trust, loyalty and business results. We are thrilled to be a part of Havas and look forward to a meaningful journey ahead, together,” says Sameer Tobaccowala, CEO, Shobiz.