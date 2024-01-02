Havas India issues alert against scamsters

The company said that imposters are scamming people on the pretext of offering jobs.
Havas India has issued a public notice via LinkedIn cautioning individuals about fraudulent activities targeting job seekers under the guise of Havas HR representatives.
The notice brings to light the emergence of unauthorised individuals falsely claiming association with Havas and its agencies. These imposters are using various channels such as email, social media platforms, and WhatsApp to offer job positions in exchange for monetary transactions.
Havas emphasises that the company strictly follows an authorised hiring process that does not involve any payment requirements or pay-per-click activities. The warning strongly advises individuals to avoid engaging with these fraudulent individuals and to report such instances as scams.
Moreover, similar fraudulent activities have been reported by Publicis Communications and Gozoop, prompting a collective effort to combat these scams within the industry.
A significant number of users have reported receiving job offers from imposters, followed by demands for money. Recognising the severity of this issue, the government authorities have asked messaging apps, to take necessary action by banning accounts engaged in fraudulent activities.
Additionally, in compliance with the instructions, WhatsApp banned over 36 lakh accounts related to scams. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Telecom Minister, unveiled this at the department of telecom’s Sanchar Saathi website launch.