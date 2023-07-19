Havas India launches global talent communications agency Havas People in India

Arindam Sengupta, managing director, Havas People India, added, “In the post-COVID world, demographic and social changes have compelled clients to radically rethink and adjust not just their consumer needs but also those of their employees – both existing and new. Today clients are faced with several challenges including talent shortage, trends like great resignation, quiet quitting, and several other deeper issues. This has led to the need to completely overhaul the employer branding space, going beyond just the transactional relationship. And that is precisely where Havas People steps in. At the core of the agency lies a simple idea – to help our clients build meaningful connections with the people who make them who they are. As a specialist agency we understand the intricacies of employer branding, and it will be our endeavour to solve complex workforce challenges for clients."