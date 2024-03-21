Havas launches Conran Design Group network: dedicated to brand and design

"We are delighted and proud that W, which has just celebrated its 25th anniversary, will be leading Havas’ new brand and design network in France and rebranding as W Conran Design. The international reach this network provides will amplify the agency's strategic and creative influence for our clients and expand opportunities for our teams. It is a testament to the central place of design in brand strategies at a time when progress depends on balancing meaning and business,” added Denis Gancel, president and co-founder, W Conran Design and Gilles Deleris, creative director and co-founder, W Conran Design.