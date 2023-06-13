Havas updates its look and rejigs internal brands

All Havas branded networks and operating companies come under one new, shared brand identity.
Havas, a French multinational advertising company, has reimagined its look and streamlined its brand architecture. It is a first in the company’s 200-year history.
All Havas branded networks and operating companies come under one new, shared brand identity, intending to amplify the true nature of Havas: a client-centric, creative powerhouse that is part of the Vivendi Group.
The non-Havas branded networks and operating companies will maintain their individual identities but will add an endorsement that clearly links back to Havas.
The refresh kicks off from June 13, 2023, with Havas’ headquarters in Paris and key Havas Villages around the globe, including London, Madrid, Mumbai, and New York, to be rolled out companywide in phases over the balance of the year.
The Conran Design Group, part of the Havas Group, is behind the company’s new look.
“Our new identity is much more than a logo tweak. It reinforces our difference and gives us a competitive advantage by simplifying our service lines and highlighting our core values. It ensures we are treating our brand as a powerful, meaningful business asset and capitalizing on our integrated approach to deliver seamless communications strategies that exceed our client’s expectations,” commented Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas.
“Making the Havas brand a meaningful business asset, meant addressing two fundamental challenges. The first, is to improve client-centricity by integrating the brand architecture system and optimising the navigation of services,” remarked Thom Newton, Global CEO of Conran Design Group.
“The second, to make the Havas brand truly distinctive through a new visual identity built around a characterful, modern logotype and signature assets that represent positive momentum. The new visual identity and endorsement system will present all Havas networks and operating companies as ‘One Havas’, making the group more meaningful as a multiplier that adds value across the portfolio,” he added.