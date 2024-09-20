Havells introduces home art lights with Dia Mirza, showcasing design and tradition

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Havells India Limited, a Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) and consumer durable brand, launched its latest Home Art lights range – Johari, Rangmanch, Adaa, and Aakriti, with Bollywood actress Dia Mirza as the face of the campaign. This new collection combines cultural heritage with modern design, making lighting more than just a functional element.
The signature Johari range from Havells combines premium Bohemian glass with traditional craftsmanship and modern techniques from 19th-century European elegance. The Rangmanch range features pinewood craftsmanship with a blend of Madhubani Art. The Adaa range showcases minimalistic designs and The Aakriti range exhibits the contemporary form factors.
The film takes the audience on a visual journey through spaces illuminated by these thematic ranges embodying #astoryineverylight. Each lighting element is designed to transform homes into an art.
The ad film features Dia Mirza showcasing different product ranges. It begins with her in a space highlighted by the Johari range, which combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design. The film then moves to the Rangmanch range, emphasising art and heritage. Next, she relaxes in a room illuminated by the Adaa range, which reflects minimalistic design. Finally, the Aakriti range is featured in her dressing room, showcasing its sleek design and modern lighting.
Commenting on the campaign, Parag Bhatnagar, president of Havells India said, “We are excited to launch our latest Home Art Lights range in collaboration with Dia Mirza. This range transcends decorative lighting by offering homeowners a way to elevate their spaces with designs that tells an enticing tale inspired by grandeur, art, minimalism, and contemporary form factors. As a leader in the lighting segment, Havells has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation and design, and this collection is yet another testament to our commitment to provide superior lighting solutions to our consumers.”
Rohit Kapoor, EVP – brand marcom, Havells India, added “Collaborating with Dia Mirza on this campaign has been a fantastic opportunity to highlight the exceptional artistry of our Home Art Lights range. At Havells, we take pride in offering lighting that not only brightens homes but also enhances their aesthetic appeal, turning ordinary rooms into stunning works of art.”
Dia Mirza added “Partnering with Havells Lighting was a natural choice for me, as their commitment to trust and legacy resonates deeply. It was a pleasure to work on this project and witness how these lights transform spaces. The film beautifully captures the essence of these designs, showcasing their ability to elevate any room with grace and brilliance.”
The campaign will be supported by a comprehensive digital media initiative. In addition, the campaign will be promoted across all Home Art Light stores.