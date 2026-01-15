Havmor marks Uttarayan with rooftop-themed music campaign

Havmor Ice Cream has launched a new culture-focused campaign around Uttarayan, using music and local traditions to connect with the festival’s rooftop celebrations and community gatherings.

The campaign centres on a specially created Uttarayan anthem, developed in collaboration with Gujarati folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi. The track draws from familiar festive cues such as kite-flying chants and terrace celebrations, positioning music as a key cultural touchpoint during the festival.

The initiative reflects the brand’s broader approach of aligning with regional festivals through locally rooted storytelling, while aiming for wider cultural relevance beyond Gujarat. The song has been released across digital platforms ahead of the Uttarayan celebrations.

Rishabh Verma, head of Marketing, Havmor Ice Cream, said: "Havmor has always been more than just ice cream; it's about the moments we share with loved ones. With our Uttarayan 2026, we're not just celebrating a festival, we're becoming part of Gujarat's most cherished tradition. From rooftop gatherings to midnight celebrations, Havmor is there to sweeten every moment. Through our partnership with Kirtidan Gadhvi, we're creating an authentic cultural connection that resonates deeply with every Gujarati family. This is our biggest Uttarayan celebration yet, and we're committed to making 2026 unforgettable."

Alongside the campaign, the brand has also introduced limited-period festival packs and combo offers for Uttarayan, available across select markets during the festive period.