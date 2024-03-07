HDFC Life collaborates with Gujarat Giants to empower women in pursuit of their dreams

Speaking on the campaign, Vishal Subharwal, chief marketing officer and group head strategy, HDFC Life, said, “Our attempt has always been to educate and inspire individuals to plan for their family’s future financially. As the popularity of women’s cricket continues to grow significantly in India, it provides us with an ideal platform, high on reach and engagement. We believe that the powerful stories, narrated by inspiring women cricketers will enable us to drive a stronger connection with women across India. We are extremely pleased to partner with Gujarat Giants. Through this campaign, we hope to reach out to women across the country, encouraging them to plan for their future, financially.”