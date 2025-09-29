HDFC Life launches ‘First Call’ campaign on family protection

HDFC Life has launched a new term insurance campaign titled First Call. The films highlight a simple truth: in moments of vulnerability, people instinctively reach out to family. Building on this, the campaign urges individuals to take steps to secure their loved ones financially.

The First Call campaign includes two films that show how fragile moments naturally draw people to those closest to them. It reinforces the idea that financial protection is an extension of the love and care families share.

HDFC Life continues to focus on spreading awareness about protection and encouraging adoption of term insurance plans, such as HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Supreme, which help safeguard families’ futures and provide stability in unforeseen circumstances.

Pritika Shah, head – marketing, HDFC Life, said: “Even in this increasingly uncertain world, term insurance purchase is shackled by procrastination. Our attempt, therefore, has been to nudge the consumers towards realisation by reinforcing the importance of protecting our family’s future through insight based, compelling narratives. By empowering families to be better prepared, we also bring to life, our brand proposition of Sar utha ke jiyo!”.

The campaign will be promoted across television, digital, OTT platforms, and outdoor media in major cities and airports.