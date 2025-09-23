HDFC Life launches new campaign to encourage online policy buying

HDFC Life has launched its latest campaign, 'Smart Age ka Smart Insurance'. The campaign seeks to reshape perceptions around digital life insurance by showing how easy it is to purchase policies online.

The ad films use light humour and a touch of vintage style to highlight key benefits of buying life insurance digitally with HDFC Life: round-the-clock convenience, expert support, and transparent processes. The films position online insurance as simple, accessible, and user-friendly.

The campaign also underscores that while many consumers research online, few proceed to buy due to the perception that insurance is complex. By showcasing clarity and confidence through digital platforms, the campaign encourages more people to complete their purchase online.







Pritika Shah, said:“Digital has transformed how we approach life insurance — but a perception gap still exists. While customers today invest significant time in online research, actual purchase rates remain low. This is largely because life insurance continues to be viewed as complex and difficult to navigate. At HDFC Life, we understand that the modern, digital-first consumer seeks clarity, convenience, and control.”