HDFC Life unveils ‘Life Ki Script’ campaign on future planning

HDFC Life has introduced Life Ki Script, a digital campaign featuring actor Cyrus Broacha, centred on financial preparedness and long-term planning. The initiative draws from internal research indicating a 26-point gap between how financially ready Indians believe they are and their actual level of preparedness.

The campaign comprises three short films covering term insurance, savings, and retirement, presenting everyday scenarios to illustrate how life insurance products can help individuals plan across life stages. The films will run for five weeks across digital and social platforms, supported by select high-impact properties.





Pritika Shah – head of marketing, HDFC Life said: “Just like a well-written film script gives characters the strength to face any plot twist; a solid financial plan enables you to face the uncertainties of life. With ‘Life Ki Script,’ we have created fun, cinematic ads to encourage individuals to take charge of their financial journey with life insurance products depending on their life stage and financial needs. Whether you are saving for the future, protecting your family’s financial future, or just planning for a comfortable retirement, HDFC Life has solutions to keep you ready for whatever comes next.”





HDFC Life continues its awareness-led communication approach. Alongside this campaign, the company has released additional series for term and retirement categories, including the Term FAQ series with actor Anup Soni and the Retirement FAQ series with actor Shishir Sharma.