HDFC Life's campaign champions parental support and financial planning

The campaign is available across multi-media platforms– television, digital and outdoor.
HDFC Life’s latest brand campaign aims to encourage parents to believe in their children’s abilities and proactively plan for their future. It highlights the role of parents in their children's success, particularly in India's rapidly adopting digital lifestyle, as they must adapt to the changing habits of their younger generation.
The campaign presents a story where a seemingly distracted young boy surprises his parents with his thoughtfulness, leaving them overwhelmed and proud. The film seeks to highlight the importance of parental guidance and financial support for Gen Z, who live in the digital age, are self-driven risk-takers with diverse opportunities, and the need for parents to provide these resources to help them achieve their dreams.
Speaking on the campaign, Vishal Subharwal, chief marketing officer and group head, strategy- HDFC Life said, “Today's young generation is far more adept at dealing with the fast-evolving world around us. In this scenario, it becomes necessary for parents to have faith in their children’s capabilities and be adequately financially prepared to support their children with the education that would enable them to chart their success stories.”
Rajdeepak Das, CCO Publicis Groupe– South Asia, chairman, Leo Burnett – South Asia, further added “Often today’s generation is underestimated and misunderstood because of their different approach to life. Our film takes one such example and shows how a son surprises his parents with his thoughtful gesture of using technology as the driving force in helping their business grow. And as parents the best support we can offer the next generation is insuring their future, so that their ideas can soar.”