HDFC Life's new ad links family values with long-term financial planning

HDFC Life has released a new brand campaign that looks at the intersection of parenting values and long-term financial planning for children. The film centres on the idea that shaping a child’s future involves both emotional guidance and preparation for financial responsibilities.
Set against the backdrop of rising education costs and evolving aspirations, the campaign reflects how parents navigate everyday decisions while planning for their children’s long-term security. The narrative follows a family’s journey, focusing on moments of pride, discomfort and eventual understanding between parents and children.
Rather than focusing on products, the film highlights how parental choices and value systems influence a child’s outlook over time, alongside the importance of preparing financially for future needs. The campaign is being rolled out across television, digital platforms and outdoor media.
Commenting on the campaign, Pritika Shah, head – Marketing, HDFC Life, said: “Parents play a crucial role in shaping their child’s future, both emotionally and financially. In today’s world, children are over exposed to several forms of content which may, sometimes, also impact their habits and mindsets in a not-so-desirable manner. With our latest campaign, we at HDFC Life are highlighting the key role parents play in influencing their children with the right values and mindset.” She added, “We believe that when families are financially prepared they are empowered to live with dignity, self-respect and pride; and pass on the legacy of values and financial security to the next generation.”
Vikram Pandey, chief creative officer, Leo – South Asia, said: “Our film brings to life a very poignant insight – often children are easily embarrassed by their parents and their choices, only to recognise the true value of their actions later in life. We hope our film resonates with all parents who want to bring up their children with the right set of values.”