HDFC Mutual Fund's new film encourages viewers to maintain efforts for long-term financial security

The film has been launched in over 1200 cinema screens across India, coincides with the release of the highly anticipated Hindi biopic ‘Srikanth,’ starring Rajkumar Rao. This biographical masterpiece chronicles the inspirational journey of industrialist Srikant Bolla, a visually impaired Indian entrepreneur and the visionary founder of Bollant Industries. Through Srikant's remarkable story, audiences are reminded of the profound impact of perseverance and the rewards that come from taking sincere efforts towards one's aspirations.