Health Ministry urges BCCI to halt surrogate tobacco ads in cricket stadiums: Mint

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
A study revealed that 41.3% of all surrogate ads for smokeless tobacco brands in 2023 were displayed during the last 17 matches of the cricket world cup.
The Union Health Ministry plans to urge the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to stop displaying advertisements for smokeless tobacco, particularly surrogate ads from gutka manufacturers endorsed by Bollywood celebrities and former cricketers, within cricket stadiums, as per a report by Mint.
The report also added that recent studies highlighted the prevalence of these ads, often disguised as promotions for ‘elaichi’ mouth fresheners produced by tobacco product makers.
A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and global health organisation Vital Strategies, published in the British Medical Journal in May, revealed that 41.3% of all surrogate ads for smokeless tobacco brands in 2023 were displayed during the last 17 matches of the cricket world cup.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), under the health ministry, is set to communicate with the BCCI, urging them to cease broadcasting surrogate advertisements promoting tobacco.
An official, requesting anonymity, emphasised the influence of cricket matches on the youth, stating that these ads tend to attract young viewers indirectly.
Section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and the Cable Television Network Rules, 1995 prohibit direct and indirect advertising of tobacco products in film and television. Since September 1, 2023, this ban has also extended to OTT platforms, making India the first country to do so.