Heartwarming story of migrant labourers from Rajasthan town makes it to Birla White’s ad

The labourers were asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days in the government school, though none of them had tested positive for the Coronavirus. With the hygienic conditions around and food being provided to them, the stranded labourers decided it was time for them to give something back to the town. They decided to give the entire school a makeover by repairing and painting it. The labourers were skilled in painting, house building and renovation – a community most important for Birla White, a B2B brand. They discussed this with the school authorities. The school, along with the locals, chipped in with paints and other materials required for the makeover.