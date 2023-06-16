Heineken embarks on 150th-year celebration with a quirky campaign

The global campaign highlights how people have misspelled or mispronounced the brand over the years but are loyal to the brand.
Heineken is marking its 150th anniversary through a fun campaign where it highlights how consumers over the years have misspelled/mispronounced the brand name but are having a good time with it regardless.
The TVC shows people engaging with the brand in various ways like getting a tattoo of the brand with the wrong spelling or ordering the drink but mispronouncing it. The TVC highlights how the drink is consumed in different ways around the world.
Speaking about the campaign, Bram Westenbrink, global head, of Heineken Brand says, “We’re open-minded about the way that our consumers refer to us, how they spell and nickname us, and how they drink Heineken because we know this doesn’t really matter."
Throughout our 150-year legacy, we have learnt that good times are not about getting it right, but the conditions, locations, and people we can enjoy a beer with. While how we enjoy good times may have changed and may differ in each of the 192 countries we are sold in, the need for good times remains the same and consistent, just like our beer,” he adds.
To mark the milestone, the brand has also unveiled a new, limited-edition packaging. The bottles in this edition, have the brand name purposely misspelled and the number ‘150’ is incorporated in the logo.
The brand has further partnered with human behavioural scientist, Dr. Chris Brauer, Goldsmiths, University of London, to develop a brand tracking metric – the Heineken Good Times Index – to explore the conditions that consumers need to experience that feeling of good times.