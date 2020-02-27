Heineken's new campaign urges users to 'drink and drive'

He adds that any businessman in this trade needs to look beyond their core trade and look at other ancillary businesses too. "We’re still making beer, it’s just that it's non-alcoholic. It’s still made in a brewery and the processes and checks are exactly the same. The only difference is, at the end of it, your customer gets the option of a non-alcoholic beverage. It's only fair that you’re offering that same brand experience to other consumers who may choose not to consume alcohol," he says.