Here are some brands hitting sixes and fours with ads this ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

Simultaneously, the brand highlighted its compatibility with other digital payment apps and the proposition of no pin needed for making small payments through six 20-second ads. Ramesh Srinivasan, PhonePe's director and head-brand marketing, acknowledged the selection of the main character for these films, a young girl in a new city. "While we always end up shooting every ad in Mumbai, what if we begin only with films that open in Mumbai. New Girl in the city," he said.