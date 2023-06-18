Here is how brands are celebrating Father’s Day this year

This year’s dedicated campaigns are woven in love, care, and fatherly heroics. Take a look.
The day of recognising, appreciating, and cherishing the fathers worldwide is upon us. And brands have taken cognizance. Happy Father’s Day, everyone.
This year’s dedicated campaigns from brands are woven in love, care, and fatherly heroics. The role of a father in a child’s life is ineffable. For a lot of us, our fathers serve as real-life superheroes, capable of all things in this green wide world.
Many brands, through their campaigns, have tried to capture the indelible contributions of fathers in our lives. From putting the family above their desires, to being the perfect solutionists of a household, brands from various categories have said it all. Take a look.
1. BharatMatrimony
BharatMatrimony, through a heartwarming ad film, touches upon the wavering nerves of a father in the time of his daughter’s ‘bidaai’. The ad film shows how some fathers put on a brave face in their daughter’s wedding, while others bid adieu to their daughters with a tear-jerking farewell.
2. Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor has also delved into the celebrations with its ‘The Special First Drive’ campaign, elegantly portraying the caution and concerns on his first drive home with a new-born. Interestingly, the video is made from the perspective of the child, whose voiceover runs the show for the ad.
3. SBI Life
SBI Life has put its creative hat on to honour the perseverance of fathers in the face of adversities and challenges. The ‘Papa Hai Na’ ad film oozes of a father’s pride in his daughter, who is just as resilient in the face of difficulties.
4. UltraTech
On a comic note, UltraTech’s ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ campaign brings out the humour of being a father. From constant and often unsolicited advice, to the impulse of always course-correcting a child’s worldly outlook, the ad film gives brings to light the innocent discrepancies of being a father.
5. Spykar
Spykar took it upon itself to let the fathers know that they are loved. In an initiative titled 'JEANuine Thank You', the denim brthe and sought participation of customers. The brands roped in six of its customers to craft pre-recorded messages for their fathers. Next step, bring the fathers to the nearest Spykar stores, where a surprise awaited them.