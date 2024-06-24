Hey brands! Call me in my language

And what is it like for network agencies that have offices away from the power centres of Mumbai and Delhi? Do they get enough opportunities to create local narratives or follow the direction of their national counterparts? Responding to that question, Kapoor of Ogilvy said that it is no longer acceptable for brands to run Hinglish campaigns in a city like Chennai because the brand will immediately get called out on social media. So he drew attention to what needs to change within the agency.