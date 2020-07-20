Hiding bad teeth behind a mask? Dabur wants you to think again

The new ad for Dabur's Meswak toothpaste is a play on the different things that people 'hide' - especially behind a mask.
Wallet? Check.
Phone? Got it.
Keys? Yep.
Mask? Hang on...
The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the 'essential' items we need while going out. The mask is now an essential accessory, without which, we can't leave our house.
While wearing a mask correctly, a person's mouth, lips and nose are covered. Dabur's latest ad for Meswak toothpaste focuses on this fact to urge viewers not to ignore dental hygiene because the mask conceals it from the outside world.
The ad was spotted as a YouTube pre-roll commercial and is almost an entire minute long. Shot with 'stop motion' picture style visuals and a quirky voiceover, we can't help notice how this is a visible departure from Dabur Meswak's past messaging - which focussed on natural goodness and caring for the person's teeth and gums.
The mask has become a quintessential 'corona' accessory and one cannot deny its pervasiveness in advertising messages. In April, Ogilvy conceptualised and created this campaign in association with Team India to encourage viewers to wear even home-made masks in public.
The government made mask wearing in public spaces mandatory, and since then, various companies across categories have stepped forward to introduce masks as a part of their product line and as individual products, in a bid to meet the rising demand. This includes brands like Wildcraft, PeeSafe, CEAT, Godrej, Nykaa and Adidas.
In recent times, Center Fresh's campaign also went 'behind the mask' in its messaging. As a part of this new campaign consumers were advised to pop a piece of gum in before heading out for the day.
In the films, conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, its shown that the two ‘most important’ things to carry while stepping out are - a face mask and Center fresh Mint, along with mobile phone, sunglasses and, of course, a (hand) sanitiser.