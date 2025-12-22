Himalaya BabyCare highlights newborn bathing concerns in latest ad

Himalaya BabyCare has launched a new campaign for its Ghee Baby Bathing Bar, centring on concerns faced by parents while bathing newborns and babies with sensitive skin. The film uses a domestic setting to highlight post-bath dryness as a common worry among new parents.

The narrative follows a conversation between two sisters—a new mother and her sister, who is a doctor. The storyline addresses the mother’s hesitation around bathing her baby due to dryness, with reassurance provided through medical familiarity and everyday experience.

The campaign highlights the role of Pure Cow Ghee and a pH 5.5 formulation in reducing post-bath dryness. The communication blends family interaction with product-related information, positioning the bathing bar within routine childcare decisions.

Commenting on the communication, Chakravarthi N V, director – BabyCare, Himalaya Wellness Company, said: “At Himalaya BabyCare, we understand the everyday concerns parents of babies with sensitive skin or newborns face. That’s why we’ve introduced the Pure Cow Ghee Range, including Himalaya Baby Bar with Pure Cow Ghee. With this campaign, we seek to transform the everyday challenge of bathing babies with sensitive skin into a reassuring story for new parents. This campaign reinforces our commitment to delivering gentle, safe, and effective care for babies with sensitive skin and newborns, while building meaningful connections with parents through insight-led, emotionally resonant communication.”

According to the brand, the Ghee Baby Bathing Bar is dermatologically tested and designed to help soothe dry and sensitive skin after bathing.