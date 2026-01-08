Himalaya BabyCare’s new campaign centres on baby’s first winter

Himalaya BabyCare has launched a new campaign focused on addressing common parental concerns around infant skincare during winter. The digital film centres on a mother’s worry about the impact of cold, dry weather on her baby’s skin, particularly during the baby’s first winter.

Set in a winter setting, the film follows a simple narrative in which a mother reflects on the possibility of harsh weather drying out her baby’s cheeks. The story then moves towards reassurance, with the mother expressing confidence in keeping her baby’s skin protected through the season.

The campaign highlights Himalaya Gentle Baby Lotion and Gentle Baby Cream, referencing their pH 5.5 formulation and the use of Penta Moisture Lock technology to support skin hydration during winter conditions.

The communication uses a domestic, everyday setting to reflect how parents approach seasonal skincare decisions for infants, positioning the products as part of routine winter care rather than a solution-led pitch.

Speaking about the campaign, Chakravarthi N. V., director – BabyCare, Himalaya Wellness Company, said: “At Himalaya BabyCare, we understand that a baby’s first winter can bring many questions and concerns for new parents. This DVC reflects the deeply emotional truth that every parent wants to protect their baby from even the smallest discomfort.



Through this film, we wanted to reassure parents that Himalaya BabyCare, the No. 1 Doctor Prescribed Brand* stands as a trusted partner in nurturing and protecting their baby, and that our gentle formulations are thoughtfully crafted to keep baby’s skin soft, nourished, and winter-ready.”

The campaign will be rolled out across digital platforms during the winter season.