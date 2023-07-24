Himalaya launches "The OG Pimple Solution" campaign celebrating Gen Alpha's OG Influencer - Mom!

Naveen Raman, branch head , 82.5 Communications, South, said “Keeping up with times and evolving is a must for a successful brand. And that was our starting point – how to adapt the Himalaya Purifying Neem Face wash communication to connect to the young girls of today. We drew inspiration from the powerful influence moms have on their daughters. This campaign creates a strong connection between Gen Alpha girls and their moms. We celebrate the OG influencers – the moms – and their OG advice. We’ve aimed to empower the next gen of young girls to embrace not just their skin care but also their care for the planet - with Himalaya Purifying Neem Facewash.”