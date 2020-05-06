Himalaya plugs in the 'Namaste' to promote its PureHands hand wash and sanitisers

Mr Philipe Haydon, CEO, The Himalaya Drug Company, said, “This film captures the beauty, essence, and great wisdom of our Indian greeting, Namaste. Today, as we practice social distancing, the phenomenal knowledge and wisdom of this greeting hold great value in our lives. At Himalaya, we have always been inspired by our rich heritage. We hope that this film spreads love and happiness as well as keeps you all safe. Stay safe, stay healthy. Namaste from our hearts at Himalaya to yours.”