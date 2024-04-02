Himmat Singh uses Colgate Active Salt in the No Dard, No Darr film to alleviate tooth niggles and pain

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad film, featuring a politician experiencing toothache after sweets, encourages proactive oral care.
Colgate-Palmolive India announces the launch of the renewed Colgate Active Salt, setting a new benchmark in oral hygiene solutions with an improved formula that tackles oral problems right at their inception.
Since 2005, Colgate Active Salt has served the nation by addressing early oral concerns, leveraging the benefits of salt ingrained in Indian oral care traditions. It is also Colgate’s #1 brand in Tamil Nadu. Building upon this legacy, the all new Colgate Active Salt introduces an improved and more potent formula to nip oral problems in the bud.
Speaking on the launch, Ayan Guha, senior marketing manager at Colgate-Palmolive India, said, "By unveiling the upgraded Colgate Active Salt, we celebrate the timeless wisdom ingrained in the power of salt, enhanced by Colgate’s science-led approach. Supported by a new campaign, we continue the journey of dramatic Colgate Active Salt advertising that has made the brand iconic over two decades.”
Juneston Mathana, executive creative director at WPP@CP, added, “Whoever says they don’t fear the consequences of dental pain is clearly lying. We’ve all felt it, we’ve all feared it. It’s a pain that sends shivers down the spines of the most powerful people out there. This idea got our director, Harshik Suraiya, excited because it exposes our vulnerabilities in a relatable and light-hearted way.”
The ad film aims to underscore the importance of proactive oral care in an engaging manner, featuring a victorious politician, riding high on his recent win, is abruptly interrupted by a toothache after indulging in celebratory sweets. The events that unfold thereafter serve as a reminder that oral discomfort can strike unexpectedly but with Colgate Active Salt, you can say goodbye to pain and fear!
The campaign has been rolled out in southern and eastern markets , across television, digital and other media platforms. Colgate Active Salt is available nationwide through both online and offline channels.
