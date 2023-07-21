Hindustan Unilever increases ad spends by 1.10%

There was a 13% YoY growth in HUL's ad expenses, from Rs 1,334 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 to Rs 1,505 crore in the quarter ended June 2023.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. It reported an 8% growth in net profit, at Rs 2,472 crore, with underlying sales growth (USG) of 7% and underlying volume growth (UVG) of 3%.
Rohit Jawa, CEO and managing director, HUL, comments, "FMCG markets are recovering gradually, though the operating environment remains challenging. In this context, we have delivered a resilient and competitive performance, whilst stepping up our EBITDA margin."
EBITDA for the quarter, at Rs 3,665 crore, grew by 8%. The EBITDA margin, at 24%, increased by 0.3%.
HUL remains focussed on building back its gross margin and investing competitively in advertising & promotions. The EBITDA margin was up by 0.4% YoY, at 23.6% of sales. PAT, at Rs 2,472 crore, was up 8% YoY. The gross margin was up by 1.40%, and advertising & promotions was up by 1.10%.
There was a 13% YoY growth in advertising & promotion expenses, from Rs 1,334 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 to Rs 1,505 crore in the quarter ended June 2023 (first-quarter consolidated results).
Jawa adds, "In the near term, the FMCG industry will continue to witness rebalancing of price-volume growth equations and a gradual recovery in consumer demand. In this environment, we will continue to provide superior value to our consumers and invest behind our brands."
"We remain focussed on driving our long-term strategic priorities, including market development and building distinctive capabilities, for the future. I am confident of the medium to long-term prospects of the FMCG sector, and HUL’s ability to deliver a consistent, competitive, profitable and responsible growth."
Home care delivered another quarter of strong performance, with 10% revenue growth and mid-single digit UVG. Both fabric wash and household care grew in double digits, led by focussed market development actions and premiumisation.
Beauty & personal care delivered 4% revenue growth, with mid-single digit UVG. Skin care and colour cosmetics grew in double digits on the back of strong performance in the premium portfolio. Hair care delivered mid-single digit UVG, led by Tresemme, Indulekha and Clinic Plus.
Skin cleansing had a modest volume-led growth, with Lux and Hamam continuing to outperform. Oral care delivered strong double-digit growth, led by Closeup.
Foods & refreshment revenue grew 5%, with near flat UVG. Tea saw modest volume-led growth, as the category continued to witness consumers downgrading due to higher inflation in premium teas vis-à-vis loose tea.