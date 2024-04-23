Hindware promotes the Aqua Pro Water Saving Nozzles for future conservation in latest campaign ft. RCB

Arunima Yadav, VP & head of marketing-Bath & Tiles Business, Hindware, further added, "As a brand we are committed to bringing innovative solutions to our consumers and communicate them in an interesting manner. Our latest ad campaign draws the parallel between technology used in cricket with technology used in Aqua Pro Water saving nozzles and how one saves the day for our cricket players while the latter will help to save our tomorrow by saving water. Our partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru team adds a powerful endorsement to our commitment to inspire the young generation to join us in preserving our most precious resource – water.”