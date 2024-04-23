Hindware promotes the Aqua Pro Water Saving Nozzles for future conservation in latest campaign ft. RCB

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign has been conceptualised by Mullen Lintas and will be aired on television channels and digital platforms across the country.
Hindware, the bathware brand, today launched its new television commercial campaign, #TapIntoTheFuture, featuring cricket icons from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team.
Conceptualised and created by Mullen Lintas, the campaign seeks to raise awareness about water conservation for a sustainable future, placing the spotlight on the brand's latest innovation– the Aqua Pro Water-Saving Nozzles. The campaign aims to inspire and encourage viewers to take actionable steps towards reducing their water footprint.
The Aqua Pro Nozzle, a product developed in collaboration with Swedish innovation company, Altered, is designed to set new benchmarks in water conservation. These nozzles provide an astounding capability to save up to 98% of water usage, engineered to fit into any regular tap. Aqua Pro Nozzle’s Swedish Atomisation Technology transforms water flow into three modes - "Spray, Dome and Mist," drastically reducing water usage without compromising on functionality, ensuring that water is used to its utmost efficiency, leading to significant savings in water.
Commenting on the announcement, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO - Bath & Tiles Business, Hindware, said, "In our continuous endeavour to redefine bathroom solutions and contribute to a sustainable future, we have introduced Hindware Aqua Pro Water Saving Nozzles. This is a testament to our commitment, offering a revolutionary solution to the looming water crisis. Through our partnership with cricket's most celebrated stars, we aim to amplify the message of water conservation and inspire widespread adoption of eco-friendly solutions and practices.”
Arunima Yadav, VP & head of marketing-Bath & Tiles Business, Hindware, further added, "As a brand we are committed to bringing innovative solutions to our consumers and communicate them in an interesting manner. Our latest ad campaign draws the parallel between technology used in cricket with technology used in Aqua Pro Water saving nozzles and how one saves the day for our cricket players while the latter will help to save our tomorrow by saving water. Our partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru team adds a powerful endorsement to our commitment to inspire the young generation to join us in preserving our most precious resource – water.”
Ram Cobain, chief creative officer, Mullen Lintas shared, “Cricket uses a lot of technology to save its players from getting out. But what's bigger than a wicket saved? Water. We partnered with RCB team to show how a simple nozzle can save up to 98% of the most precious liquid on Planet Earth. The Aqua Pro 98 water saving nozzle is not only a game-changer; it is a true team player. It's from Hindware but it works perfectly with most common taps as well."