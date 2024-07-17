HMD partners with Jimmy Shergill for new feature phone campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has unveiled a new campaign for its HMD 105 and HMD 110 feature phones, featuring actor and producer Jimmy Shergill as the brand ambassador. The campaign, titled Khoob Chalega, will be promoted through out-of-home (OOH) advertising, social media, and digital platforms.
Ravi Kunwar, VP of HMD India and APAC, commented on the collaboration, “We are pleased to welcome Jimmy Shergill as the face of the Khoob Chalega campaign for HMD’s 105 and 110 feature phones. Jimmy's persona aligns with our feature phones, which are designed to be durable, dependable, and accessible. His connection with audiences across India supports our goal of providing reliable mobile experiences to all.”
Jimmy Shergill expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, “I'm excited to work with Human Mobile Devices, a brand whose feature phones are known for their reliability and accessibility. These qualities are essential for everyday users. I'm proud to represent a brand dedicated to delivering quality and dependability to millions across India.”
This campaign is part of HMD’s efforts to engage with its target audience and highlight its product offerings. The company aims to enhance consumer experience by providing quality devices that blend style with advanced technology at competitive prices.
The Khoob Chalega campaign is expected to strengthen HMD's presence in the Indian market, showcasing the features of its new range of feature phones through the widespread recognition of Jimmy Shergill.