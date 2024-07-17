HMD partners with Jimmy Shergill for new feature phone campaign

Ravi Kunwar, VP of HMD India and APAC, commented on the collaboration, “We are pleased to welcome Jimmy Shergill as the face of the Khoob Chalega campaign for HMD’s 105 and 110 feature phones. Jimmy's persona aligns with our feature phones, which are designed to be durable, dependable, and accessible. His connection with audiences across India supports our goal of providing reliable mobile experiences to all.”