Honda UAE brings out first of its kind car ad

The ad shows us a speeding Honda Civic, but interestingly it wasn't on the tarmac road. The catch behind the ad was that they used a full-scale miniature car. They shot the complete ad with camera angles which managed to fool the eye into believing that it is a real sized car in an ad. Towards the end of the ad, when you see the car door being closed using an index finger is when you figure out the true concept. This not only worked as an innovative way to craft an ad during this time of crisis but also strictly adhered to the concept of #StayHome.