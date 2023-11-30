House of McDowells’ Glassware campaign with Kartik Aaryan celebrates true friendship and inclusivity

The campaign 'Yaaron Waali Baat' has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra and executed by Nineteen Films.
House of McDowell's Glassware has unveiled its latest campaign, #YaaronWaaliBaat, featuring Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador. The campaign aims to celebrate the profound connections and boundless potential of friendships, accentuating meaningful gestures that transcend the ordinary.
Kartik Aaryan, known for his genuine performances, goes the extra mile in the campaign by learning Indian Sign Language (ISL) to recreate a memorable scene from his movies, promoting inclusivity for a friend who is hearing-impaired. This initiative highlights the importance of including everyone in friendships and the pure happiness that comes from having 'Yaaron Waali Baat' (conversations with friends).
Varun Koorichh, VP, marketing & portfolio head, Diageo India, said “We are thrilled to announce our latest campaign featuring superstar Kartik Aaryan as the face of House of McDowell’s Glassware. As a brand, we strongly believe in friendship as a medium to uplift each other and bring out the limitless possibilities of the bond we share with our yaars. This strategic collaboration not only heralds a new chapter for House of McDowell’s Glassware but also signifies a deliberate move to leverage Kartik's cinematic embodiment of friendships, notably portrayed through his infamous 'friendship pegs.' What stood out was how Kartik made sure in getting the sign language right and like the film, he actually did undergo a lot of coaching to learn ISL.”
Speaking on his association with House of McDowell’s Glassware, actor Kartik Aaryan said, “As an actor I've had the pleasure to experience incredible moments in life but when I reflect upon the true priorities that shape my life, friendships take the center stage. I am extremely elated to be associated with a brand like House of McDowell's Glassware that has served as a catalyst for fostering friendships. Shooting for the brand and understanding their ethos of Yaari has been an absolute blast. I couldn't be more excited about it. While my career has been an exhilarating journey, it's the friendships that I've made along the way that have truly enhanced the storyline of my life making this partnership extremely personal and special for me.”