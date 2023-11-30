House of McDowells’ Glassware campaign with Kartik Aaryan celebrates true friendship and inclusivity

Speaking on his association with House of McDowell’s Glassware, actor Kartik Aaryan said, “As an actor I've had the pleasure to experience incredible moments in life but when I reflect upon the true priorities that shape my life, friendships take the center stage. I am extremely elated to be associated with a brand like House of McDowell's Glassware that has served as a catalyst for fostering friendships. Shooting for the brand and understanding their ethos of Yaari has been an absolute blast. I couldn't be more excited about it. While my career has been an exhilarating journey, it's the friendships that I've made along the way that have truly enhanced the storyline of my life making this partnership extremely personal and special for me.”