House of Pataudi launches festive campaign with Saif and Soha Ali Khan

The campaign has introduced Autumn-Winter ‘23 collection, inspired by Koh-i-Noor range.
House of Pataudi has announced a new brand campaign amidst the festive season on Myntra.
As part of the campaign, an ad film starring Saif and Soha showcases the latest collection in detail. The opening sequence shows Barwara Fort in Rajasthan, with its traditional architecture. As the film unfolds, Saif and Soha showcases the brand's offerings with a traditional raga running in background. It closes with Saif welcoming viewers to the House of Pataudi, and inviting them to experience royalty through fashion.
The collection takes inspiration from the history of the Koh-i-Noor diamond, tracing its path through various dynasties - including the Vijayanagar Empire, the Nizam dynasty, the opulence of the Mughals and the influence of Persian culture. The campaign is designed to enable shoppers to experience various tenets of the brand, including chikankari, zardozi, tilla, and brocade, colours carefully chosen for different occasions, textiles such as velvet and chanderi, as well as silhouettes.
With the festive and wedding vibes, patrons will get access to a diverse selection of styles for all- pathani kurta and sherwanis for men, sharara and angrakha for women, alongside traditional footwear and occasion wear for festivals like Diwali, exclusively on Myntra.
The campaign will be amplified through various social media and influencer marketing initiatives, as well as provide an opportunity to stay at a top 5-star palace hotel in Rajasthan, courtesy of Myntra’s partnership with Cleartrip.
Commenting on the campaign, Saif said, “House of Pataudi is a reflection of my personal style. It’s a brand deeply rooted in grandeur and regal aesthetics, with meticulous attention to detail held to finer craftsmanship. With the festive season approaching, these collections undeniably add an extra layer of joy to your celebrations.”
Creative Credits:
Executive Producer: Brendon Benjamin
Producer: Aditya D’Cruz
Director: Disha Rampal
DOP: Gorkey Patwal
Production House: Valeum