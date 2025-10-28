Housing.com highlights home buying moments in new brand campaign

Housing.com has launched its latest brand campaign titled ‘Har House ke liye Housing’, celebrating the emotional and aspirational aspects of homeownership in India.

The campaign features a series of short films that use humor and everyday storytelling to depict moments when families decide it’s time to move to a bigger or better home. The films capture the relatable quirks of Indian households, from growing families to shifting priorities, while highlighting how the platform caters to home seekers across all life stages.





The campaign will run across YouTube, Meta, regional TV, and digital platforms, supported by influencer partnerships aimed at reaching over 100 million people.

Praveen Sharma, CEO, REA India (Housing.com), said, “Housing as a brand has always connected with consumers emotionally. ‘Har House ke liye Housing’ continues this legacy — fresh, bold, and relatable. Through these films, we’re celebrating life’s milestones and the homes that come with them.”

Snehil Gautam, chief growth & marketing officer, REA India (Housing.com), said: “‘Har House ke liye Housing’ is more than a campaign; it’s a celebration of every Indian’s journey to their dream home, told with warmth, humour, and heart. From career milestones to retirement plans, every life upgrade deserves a home that reflects it.”

The campaign reinforces Housing.com’s positioning as a one-stop home search platform for every type of buyer, connecting the emotional significance of finding a home with modern digital accessibility.