How Garnier has found its groove in India's beauty and personal care market

To further appeal to the masses, Garnier has partnered with various celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Alia Bhatt over the years. The brand recently onboarded Vedang Raina, who will soon be seen in movies along with Alia Bhatt, as the ambassador for its’ new sunscreen range. Wanchu stresses that the effectiveness of celebrity endorsements depends on the longevity and authenticity of these associations.