How Kotak is banking on AI-driven content to stay ahead of the curve

In an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping content creation, Kotak Bank is making a decisive shift towards AI-driven storytelling. The brand is embracing technology to maintain a competitive edge, from daily social media posts to experimental video content.

To understand this transition, we spoke with Azazul Haque, chief creative officer of Creative Land Asia, the agency behind Kotak Bank’s marketing and creative strategies. Haque sheds light on how AI is being integrated into the brand’s content ecosystem, the rationale behind this move, and the fine balance between technology and human creativity.

Embracing AI as the future of content

For Haque and the brand team, AI is not just a fleeting trend but the inevitable future of content creation.

“We believe the future belongs to more engaging content, and AI will play a major role in shaping it,” he says. “Whether the industry fully embraces it in the next six months or a year, we’d rather be ahead of the curve than play catch-up later.”

This forward-thinking approach has led Kotak Bank to incorporate AI-generated visuals, chatbot-driven interactions, and even motion videos in its content pipeline. The brand is shifting away from static images, instead opting for AI-generated videos that create a dynamic, always-on presence across digital platforms.

“It may not always be superlative in quality, but it’s more engaging than a static post,” Haque explains.

Haque mentions that Kotak Bank’s AI-driven content strategy relies on a curated mix of advanced tools, such as Midjourney for AI-generated visuals; Chatbot AI for interactive engagement; Runway for motion video creation; and Suno for AI-generated music.

“These tools are helping us experiment with new formats and create content at a scale that would have been impossible with traditional methods,” Haque shares.

Aligning AI with the brand’s philosophy

While Kotak Bank’s move to AI is largely driven by practicality—efficiency, scalability, and engagement—there’s an underlying brand philosophy at play.

“At its core, Kotak has always been about pushing boundaries, doing the unthinkable, and being audacious,” Haque notes. “Shifting to an AI-first approach for content creation is an extension of that mindset.”

This willingness to experiment with AI aligns with the brand’s larger ethos of innovation. However, Haque clarifies that there is a clear distinction between everyday content and high-decibel campaigns.

“For marquee campaigns, we still prioritise traditional production methods—real shoots, human creativity, and high-end production. But for daily content, AI-generated videos offer a fresh and engaging alternative to static posts,” he says.

The cost factor

Beyond engagement and scalability, AI content creation also brings cost advantages.

“Even using stock videos incurs costs, whereas AI-generated videos do not,” Haque explains. “But the shift isn’t just about saving costs—it’s about preparing for the future of content creation.”

This perspective underlines Kotak Bank’s pragmatic approach: rather than adopting AI as a cost-cutting measure, the brand is using it to future-proof its content strategy.

Haque mentions that Kotak Bank is actively working on new content IPs and upcoming campaigns, though details remain under wraps.

“We recently worked on a campaign for 811, and there’s a lot more in the pipeline,” Haque teases. “Our overarching goal is to move away from static posts and build a content ecosystem that’s engaging and dynamic.”

Asked if for large-scale campaigns, AI will take over entirely?

“Not yet,” Haque admits. “But we do dream of executing a full-fledged AI-driven brand campaign in the future.”

For now, Kotak Bank’s AI experiment is a bold step towards the future—one that blends technology with storytelling, efficiency with engagement, and innovation with brand philosophy.