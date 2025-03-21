Martech adoption surges as businesses turn to AI for automation & CRM: Dentsu India

Dentsu India has announced the launch of its latest industry report, 'Martech Landscape in India' – an exploration of India’s dynamic Martech ecosystem.

Fueled by digital infrastructure growth and initiatives like ‘Digital India’, Martech is now driving customer engagement, improving operational efficiency, and optimising ROI.

The report showcases how businesses can turn Martech advancements into real growth. By leveraging AI, first-party data, and hyper-personalisation- alongside predictive analytics, omnichannel strategies, and vernacular marketing - it demonstrates how innovation can create lasting business value.

The report uncovers an industry poised for transformation:

Digital advertising in India is set to grow at a 19.09% CAGR, reaching 59,200 crore by 2025.

Martech adoption is accelerating as businesses embrace AI-powered tools for improved CRM, process automation, and hyper-personalised experiences.

The convergence of media, creative, and customer experience management is reshaping marketing strategies, making Martech indispensable for brands.

Key themes covered in the report:

Martech as a Core Business Strategy: Martech adoption is driving customer journey enhancements and operational efficiencies.

AI and Automation: AI-led tools are enabling smarter decisions through predictive analytics and automated processes.

First-Party Data Strategies: With evolving privacy regulations, first-party data is now crucial for personalised marketing.

Growth of E-commerce & Digital Retail: Martech is enhancing online shopping with AI-powered personalisation, chatbots, and analytics.

Voice & Vernacular Marketing: As digital adoption rises in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, brands are using voice and regional language marketing to connect with diverse audiences.

Untapped Market Potential: Emerging markets present significant growth opportunities as digital penetration expands.

The report also addresses key challenges, including integration complexities, data privacy concerns, and the skills gap that businesses must overcome to unlock Martech’s full potential.

Commenting on the report launch, Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu said, “I have always believed that technology is most powerful when it simplifies complexity. Martech is a great example of that - it helps businesses make sense of vast amounts of data and turn it into meaningful customer experiences. Today, it’s not about whether businesses use Martech, but how well they integrate it into decision-making and customer engagement. In India, we’re at that turning point. The companies that get this right will build stronger customer relationships and more resilient businesses. But success isn’t just about having the right tools - it’s about knowing what to focus on. This report is designed to help businesses cut through the noise, focus on what works, and turn Martech into real business impact.”

Narayan Devanathan, president and chief strategy officer, South Asia, dentsu added, “As the dots between media, creative, and customer experience connect more intimately, Martech has become the spine that unites these disciplines – enabling powerful, data-driven connections that drive meaningful outcomes. India's Martech landscape is evolving rapidly, redefining how brands engage with consumers. By viewing Martech as the backbone of their business strategy, brands can unlock smarter solutions that fuel growth and impact. We’re proud to introduce this report as a valuable guide for brands looking to navigate and thrive in this ever-changing market.”