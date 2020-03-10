How to make a typical Women's Day ad

The most recent ad that caught our attention was by streaming platform Netflix India. The ad sees the protagonist, actress Karishma Tanna, waking up to a literal fitness influencer, who is in her face, trying to sell her a flat 50 per cent discount on a gym membership. As her day progresses and she's getting ready for work, we see references to an e-commerce site promoting their 'Fab Fashion Sale'. When Tanna reaches her office, she sees the unoriginal heart-shaped box and flowers, and is serenaded by a colleague singing a song about how strong women are. Cue eye roll. As she winds up from work and gets ready to step out and have a drink, Netflix's ad draws attention to offers on alcoholic beverages that various restaurants offer to attract customers. In the ad, Netflix draws attention to the different items sold to women for different needs through the day.