Netflix India pokes fun at clichéd Women's Day ads

Meanwhile, going back to the ad, towards the end, Tanna takes the remote to binge-watch on Netflix. It may seem odd because one has always associated the consumption of Netflix, or OTT content for that matter, via mobile-first. So, for a brand like Netflix to feature a TV stands out. Haque thinks it was a cue by Netflix to remind people that you can access it anywhere. Also, Netflix would like to occupy all the spaces where its content can be consumed.